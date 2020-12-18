Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dropped the big news of their pregnancy on Instagram on Friday morning. The couple looked all graceful as they hinted at welcoming their first child together. While Neha flaunted her baby bump in the photo, Rohan wrote in the caption ‘#KhayalRakhyaKar’. As the news went viral on social media, fans started trending #NehaKakkar on Twitter with hilarious reactions. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Spotted Without Baby Bump Hours After Announcing Pregnancy- See Pics

A section of people is a bit surprised over the news of Neha's pregnancy while some Twitterati are just glad that the couple is leading a happy life. A few have also shared memes on Twitter expressing just how amazed they are to know the news. People also dragged Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic along who had announced their engagement in January only to welcome their first baby in July this year. Check out these memes:

#NehaKakkar got pregnant in just 2 months after her marriage: Le Hardik pandya to rohanpreet* pic.twitter.com/e7qm0u0LCo — HIMANSHU 🥳 (@baniyaboi) December 18, 2020

Pic1: #NehaKakkar got pregnant

Pic2: just after just after 2 months of marriage pic.twitter.com/Hfk81dCPWu — Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) December 18, 2020

My hearty congratulations to @iAmNehaKakkar for becoming probably the final meme material of this year!!🥳#NehaKakkar — Krish (@krishmody_9) December 18, 2020

After listening to the Neha kakkar’s pregnant news hardik pandya be like

Welcome to the party brother…🙃#NehaKakkar #hardikpandya #RohanpreetSingh pic.twitter.com/k6cXRcfYjs — Shashidhar (@Shashid19360147) December 18, 2020

Natasa Stankovic asking Hardik Pandya after #NehaKakkar gets pregnant just after 2 months of marriage 😌 :- pic.twitter.com/LwIJruZ5pe — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) December 18, 2020

Ppl are confused how #Nehakakkar

Can give good news in 2 month. Meanwhile her husband pic.twitter.com/ecnqtOgT0J — Rock.☄️ (@Rock_0p) December 18, 2020

Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 30 in a dual wedding ceremony in Delhi after which the couple flew to Dubai for an exotic honeymoon. Both met on the sets of their music video titled Nehu Da Vyah that also later became their wedding anthem.

Neha wore a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga to her Anand Karaj ceremony while she rocked a Falguni and Shane Peacock red bridal look at her Hindu wedding. The couple’s friends and colleagues from the industry are also showering them with best wishes. We wish them the best too!