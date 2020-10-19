Singer Aditya Narayan, who’s also a dear friend of Neha Kakkar, confirmed the news of the latter’s wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. In his latest interview with Times of India, the popular playback singer mentioned that Neha and Rohanpreet are getting married in Delhi, and almost everyone from the entire music industry is expected to be there. Also Read - Udit Narayan Speaks on Son Aditya Narayan Marrying Shweta Agarwal: I Was a Little Surprised With The News

Just a day ago, a wedding invite featuring Neha and Rohanpreet’s name went viral on the internet and October 26 was mentioned as the date of reception on it. It is possible that the reception is taking place in Punjab while the wedding is happening in Delhi as revealed by Aditya. The singer added that he has suffered a shoulder injury and that’s the reason he won’t be able to attend the wedding, however, he said that he is very thrilled to see two of his friends choosing to stay together for life. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Looks Like a Dream in Her Gorgeous Red Suit as She Shares New Glimpse from Nehu Da Vyah

“I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya, are going to attend the wedding,” said Aditya. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Wedding Invite Goes Viral, Singer to Get Married to Rohanpreet Singh in Punjab

It is known widely among Neha’s fans that Rohanpreet had participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a child contestant back in the year 2008. Aditya, who hosted the show back then, remembers Rohanpreet as the young singer. He said, “Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

A few days back, when the rumours regarding Neha’s marriage with Rohanpreet emerged online, many people thought of it as a promotional gimmick for their upcoming music video titled Nehu Da Vyah. However, with the wedding invite going viral and now Aditya also confirming the news, seems like the speculations are in fact real and Neha has definitely got good news for her millions of fans.