Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Diwali together in Dubai where they are also honeymooning currently. The couple posted a few pictures on Instagram wishing their fans the best on the festival of lights. While Neha looked pretty in a black fusion outfit, Rohanpreet went for a fully traditional look in a pink sherwani. Also Read - Himansh Kohli Talks About Neha Kakkar Marrying Rohanpreet Singh After Taking Down The Fake Viral Video

Neha and Rohanpreet posed for some loved-up pictures on Diwali and shared them with their fans on Instagram. The caption on Neha’s post read, “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. 🙌🏼Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all ♥️🤗😇🙏🏼 #NehuPreet” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Love Story: Anita Dongre Reveals All About #NehuPreet's First Meeting And Proposal

Earlier in the day, the couple shared a small clip from their hotel room showcasing the stunning view where one could see the sky lit up with fireworks marking the Diwali celebrations. NehuPreet, as they are lovingly called by their fans, looked extremely happy and head over heels in love with each other as they showed their fans how they were having the best Diwali ever together. Check this out:

Neha and Rohanpreet were among the many celeb couples who were celebrating Diwali for the first time after marriage. Actor Kajal Aggarwal also rang in Diwali festivities with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple has been honeymooning in The Maldives. Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a double celebration on Saturday as they were also celebrating their second wedding anniversary this year.

How was your Diwali?