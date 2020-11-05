Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday in Mumbai. The couple took to social media on Thursday morning to share some beautiful pictures from the celebrations. While Rohanpreet dolled up in a sherwani for the festival, Neha stuck to the traditional red. The popular playback singer wore a red suit as she looked through the sieve and performed the Karwa Chauth rituals. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar's Contagious Smile in Her Latest Video Can Take Away All the Blues For Sure

Neha and Rohanpreet looked absolutely lovely together. Each picture speaks volumes of their beautiful chemistry and makes NehuPreet’s fans go gaga over their bonding. Neha simply wrote ‘My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh 🥰😇’ while sharing the pictures. Check out the post here: Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's New Pics From Wedding Reception: Bride And Groom Cut The Giant Cake, Pose With Family Members

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a dual wedding last weekend in Delhi. The couple first had a Gurudwara wedding and then a traditional Hindu wedding later in the day. The pictures and videos from the wedding ceremonies went viral on social media and Neha’s bridal look received immense love. The singer wore a Sabyasachi lehenga that was gifted to her by the designer for her Anand Karaj ceremony. For her lavish wedding at night, she opted for a red Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. Neha chose an Anita Dongre printed lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony and a white Falguni Shane Peacock one for her wedding reception in Punjab.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding seemed like a grand event as the couple even had a wedding song curated for themselves that was released a few days before the big day. Titled ‘Nehu Da Vyah‘, the song played on a loop during all the wedding functions and became an instant hit among the fans. Our congratulations to the newlyweds!