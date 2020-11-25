Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh completed one month to their marriage on Wednesday. The couple took to Instagram to thank their fans for showering them with love all the time. Neha also shared a small clip from her honeymoon in Dubai while thanking Rohanpreet’s family for extending a warm welcome to her. Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Kiss Under The Moonlight During Their Dubai Honeymoon, Pictures Go Viral

In the video, one can see #NehuPreet’s honeymoon suite and how it has the best view of the sprawling Dubai sea. The couple cuts the cake and poses for some really romantic photos inside their luxury hotel. The singer’s post read, “Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻 and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! 🥺♥️🙌🏼🙏🏼😇 And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out 🤗” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Diwali Pictures From Dubai, Looks Pretty in Black With Rohanpreet Singh

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in lavish dual ceremonies in Delhi last month after which they hosted a wedding reception in Punjab. The duo got back to Mumbai and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth festival and flew to Dubai for a honeymoon where they also celebrated their first Diwali.

The two look head over heels in love with each other and all their photos speak volumes of their beautiful chemistry. Our best wishes to the couple!

Meanwhile, Neha is awaiting the release of her new music video which is going to be out at around 11 am. The song titled Shona Shona features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and the fans are quite excited about it already.