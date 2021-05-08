Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October last year in a lavish dreamy wedding. On Saturday, the Indian Idol 12 judge took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from her Haldi ceremony and it will once again steal your heart away. In the pictures, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits for their big day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar In Love With Sayli Kamble's Performance, Says 'Even I Cannot Sing Like You'

While Neha can be seen clad in a yellow saree teamed up with heavy pair of earrings and matching maang tikka, Rohanpreet can be seen sporting yellow kurta-pyjama teamed up with multi-colour stole. She shared the pictures to wish her friend and wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy @anshul300 The Kind of hard work you do, the kind of brain you have, you deserve Moon. We’ve to do much much more in life, Let’s kill it Together brahhhh!! (sic)” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Finally Shoots For The Show in Daman Amid COVID Scare, Read on

In October last year, Neha shared a couple of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and her fans just went gaga over her photos. The couple first had an Anand Karaj at a Gurudwara in Delhi after which they hosted a lavish wedding in the evening at a plush hotel. They went for their honeymoon in Dubai and shared mesmerising pictures.

Post-wedding, they keep sharing pictures and often comment on each other’s pictures.

Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.