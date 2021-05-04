Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before childhood picture, which also features singer Tony Kakkar. In the picture, Neha and Tony can be seen singing at a keertan (prayers). While young Neha is seen standing on the stage with a mic in her hand, Tony can be seen sitting beside her and holding a mic in his hand. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir Makes Factual Error About Shammi Kapoor's Personal Life, Apologies Later

Along with the photo, she shared an emotional note, “You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them They say these days na the “Struggle is Real” well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family! Btw.. when you swipe right, you’ll see the current picture of mine with a Beautiful Man, He’s the one who handed us over this Most Beautiful Picture of my life. Thank You Sir Aapne Yeh Most Precious Picture Humein deke Mujhe Aur Bhi Zyada Mehnat Karne Ki Shakti De Di!! Jai Mata Di!! #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #KakkarFamily #KakkarSiblings #ChotiNehu.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar is Not Returning to The Show Anytime Soon, Here's Why!

Check Out The Rare Throwback Picture Here:



Her husband Rohanpreet Singh commented on the post and wrote, “Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real… That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!!”

Earlier, a throwback video of Neha singing at a jagran has surfaced online. In the video, she can be seen singing a folk Punjabi song as she performs at the event along with her sister Sonu Kakkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka (@nehakakkar_trending)

Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

On the personal front, in October last year, Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dreamy wedding. Recently, she released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.