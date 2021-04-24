Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar is into music since she was a child and used to perform at Jagrans. Now, a throwback video of Neha singing at a jagran has surfaced online. In the video, she can be seen singing a folk Punjabi song as she performs at the event along with her sister Sonu Kakkar. While Neha can be seen clad in a yellow outfit teamed up with a pink-blue dupatta, Sonu can be seen wearing blue ethnic wear as they sing for the audience in the jagran. Naha can also be seen dancing as she performs for the audience present at the jagran. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Weight Loss Journey Begins: Indian Idol 12 Judge Shares Workout Video

The video is going insanely viral on social media and is surfacing social media like fire.

Earlier, her childhood video performing at a jagran also took the internet by storm. In the video, a young Neha can be seen enthusiastically singing the popular song ‘Chaddi Pahan Ke Phool Khila Hai’at an event. She is seen dressed in a ruffled blue dress and sports a short haircut. She ends her performance by saying, “Bol saache darbar ki jai.”

Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

On the personal front, in October last year, Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dreamy wedding. Recently, she released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.