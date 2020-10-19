Singer Neha Kakkar, who has been making news with the wedding rumours with boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh, is likely to register her marriage with Rohanpreet on October 23, as per the media reports. The couple is reportedly getting married in Delhi by the end of the month followed by a reception in Delhi. Also Read - When Neha Kakkar Met Rohanpreet Singh's Parents For The First Time - Watch Viral Video

Their wedding invitation also went crazily viral on social media. Earlier today, a video clip from their roka ceremony also went viral on the internet. The clip shows a glimpse of the day when Neha met Rohanpreet's parents for the first time.



On Monday, Neha shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “I have to say our #NehuDaVyah Video is the Most Beautiful video of mine, not only because I met Rohu there but also because it has been shot sooo well! Thanks to our Directors @agam.mann @azeem.mann & our DOP @singh.shinda.” She also shared another post where she featured along with Rohanpreet, and wrote, “2 days to #NehuDaVyah.”



Recently, Neha made her relationship official with Rohanpreet amid the speculations around her wedding. She shared pictures of them twinning in black outfits and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet.(sic)”

Earlier, a source close to the couple, told Times of India, “The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married.” The source added, “The wedding is happening, soon.”

Neha is one of the most popular playback singers in the country. She’s also the most followed Indian singer on Instagram with over 33.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar are also singers and have collaborated on some hit songs.