Singer Neha Kakkar is likely to tie the knot soon with her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh, who was the first runner-up in the second season of the music reality show, India Rising Star. The grapevine suggests that the duo is all set to get married by this month-end. Neha and Rohanpreet recently did a music video together titled 'Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche' and she even posted Punjabi lyrics of her single on her Insta-story which meant 'let's get married in the lockdown, we will incur fewer expenses due to the pandemic'.

Rohanpreet has also posted a video of two posing together and the song 'Diamond Da Challa', playing I the background. Rohan can be seen slipping a ring on Neha's finger in the video. A source told Times of India, "The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic. Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that's why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married."

Though, many feel that it just a promotion for the song while others feel it is for real. However, the source added, "The wedding is happening, soon."

Neha is one of the most popular playback singers in the country. She’s also the most followed Indian singer on Instagram with over 33.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar are also singers and have collaborated on some hit songs.