Singer Neha Kakkar has made a revelatory statement in his latest interview. The popular playback singer mentioned that she has never been paid for singing in a Bollywood film because that’s how the music industry works. As reported by news agency IANS, the singer said there’s a perception in the industry that the playback singers earn money from their superhit songs after doing shows and concerts and therefore, they need not be paid to sing for a feature film. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Song 'Jinke Liye' Will Touch Your Emotional Chords, Track Fetches 4 Lakh Views

Neha was quoted saying, “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows. I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn’t have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don’t pay.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Makes Holi More Beautiful With Her Stunning White Attire, See Photos

Neha has crooned for hit numbers like Garmi, Aankh Marey, O Saki, Dilbar, and Kala Chashma among many others. She has come out with her own music albums and collaborated with various music composers to give some back-to-back hit songs. Neha’s latest number with B Praak and Jaani titled Jinke Liye which collected over 42 Million views within days of its release on YouTube. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Posts Photos of New Bungalow, Reveals How Her Family Lived in One Rented Room in Inspiring Post

The singer is now gearing up to feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Moscow Suka. The number is a mix of Punjabi and the Russian language. The Russian vocals are given by Ekaterina Sizova. On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a string of pictures of herself along with her brother Tony Kakkar, whom she wished a happy birthday. Tony and Neha have together collaborated for numbers like Car Main Music, Dheeme Dheeme and Coca Cola among others.

With inputs from IANS