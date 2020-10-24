Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knot in a Sikh wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi on Saturday. One of Neha’s fanclubs on Instagram shared the first glimpse of the newlyweds. The video showed Neha and Rohanpreet performing their Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurudwara wedding in the presence of their family members. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Stuns in an Anita Dongre Lehenga Worth Rs 75,000 at Her Mehendi Function

Both Neha and Rohanpreet are seen decked in golden coloured outfits with Neha donning pink flowers in hair and stunning bridal jewellery. The couple looks all adorable and gives royal vibes at their wedding ceremony. Check this out:

Earlier today, Neha and Rohanpreet shared photos from their Mehendi ceremony in which they wore green outfits and posed beautifully together. Neha could be seen in a gorgeous Anita Dongre lehenga that she styled with an emerald choker from the same designer and traditional wedding chooda. Check out these pictures:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are going to host a lavish wedding reception on Monday in Punjab. A wedding invite that recently went viral on social media featured their names. The duo will be flying to Punjab tomorrow with their tribe. The newlyweds are also expected to host another wedding reception tonight for their colleagues and friends from the Punjabi and the Hindi music industry.

Each picture speaks volumes of the love and bonding that Neha and Rohanpreet share. We wish them the best ahead!