Singer Neha Kakkar recently announced that she was getting married to singer Rohanpreet Singh soon. However, the fans were in a dilemma as Neha released the poster of her new song with Rohanpreet. It wasn't clear whether Neha and Rohanpreet were actually getting married or was it just a promotional gimmick for her new music video. However, things seem to be coming into perspective now.

A photo of a wedding invite is now going viral among Neha's fans that features the two names along with the wedding details. The invite features Neha and Rohanpreet's names along with the names of their respective family members. It also features October 26 as the big date and confirms the wedding in Punjab.

The veracity of the invite is yet to be confirmed. However, many fans strongly believe that it’s a genuine invite from Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding ceremony. The couple seems to be having a Gurudwara wedding as per the Sikh wedding customs followed by a reception in Zirakpur, Punjab. The wedding details are not yet confirmed by either Neha or Rohanpreet but it appears that the things are for real and the fans have definitely got something to celebrate in the next few days.

Earlier, while sharing the poster of her music video titled Nehu Da Vyah, the singer had revealed that their song is coming out on October 21. The caption on the post read, “#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar 🥰featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ 21st October 🙏🏼 #NehuPreet 💝😇” (sic)

Most of Neha’s colleagues from the music industry are confused over the entire buzz around her wedding. The wedding invite, however, makes things official. What do you think?