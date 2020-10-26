Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have shared the official images from their wedding on Instagram. The two got married in a dual wedding ceremony on October 24 in Delhi. For their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, the duo decked up in gorgeous red outfits designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Also Read - Tony Kakkar Shares New Video From Neha Kakkar's Wedding Pheras, Do Not Miss Her Sindoor

Neha, who reminded us of Priyanka Chopra with her wedding styling, looked absolutely gorgeous in her red lehenga while Rohanpreet matched her bride's styling in a beige sherwani with red embroidery all over. The duo had a fun-filled wedding with most of their friends and family members enjoying the star-studded event.

The couple had an Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning on Saturday. On Sunday, the newlyweds left for Punjab where they will be hosting a lavish wedding reception tonight. The couple’s photos and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media since Saturday night. Another picture that featured them sitting at the Mandap during the pheras also went viral today morning after Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar shared the same on Instagram.

Apart from expressing their love for each other, both Neha and Rohanpreet also entertained the guests at the wedding by performing various romantic numbers. Neha’s siblings – Tony and Sonu Kakkar, who are also professional singers, performed on several popular tracks crooned by Neha and others. It seemed like a ceremony filled with laughter, romance, beauty, and all things love.

Our congratulations to the newlyweds!