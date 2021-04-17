Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh along with his family have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared, “In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe. Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly.” Also Read - PM Modi to Hold Review Meeting on COVID-19, Vaccination Situation With Top Officials at 8 PM

Check Out His Tweet Here:



The actor’s fans also wished him and his family a speedy recovery.

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 — 😊 SRIVARDHINI 😊 (@Srivardhini_B) April 17, 2021

Hi ! Please take care ! Wishing all of you a speedy recovery 🙏 — Gautam Sehgal (@Gautam7799) April 17, 2021

Tc buddy! Get well soon and stay safe! Sending positive vibes to you and the family! — Saahil Krishnani (@saahilkrishnani) April 17, 2021

Take care! I wish you speedy recovery ☺️ — Pratyush Shrivastava #IsQadar (@PratyushShriv19) April 17, 2021

Get well soon Neil sir 🙏🙏❤️ — sumit kashyap (@SamarKashyap2) April 17, 2021

Get well soon please take care 💕🌸 — Fatima Shafi (@FatimaShafi13) April 17, 2021



The situation of coronavirus is getting worse with each passing day. In the second wave, the total number of cases recorded in Maharashtra is 63,729 in the last 24 hours. Many celebrities such as Sumeet Vyas, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for the deadly virus. The Maharashtra government has also announced a curfew in the state leaving TV shows, films, and ad films’ shoot coming to a halt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the film, Bypass Road, co-starring Adah Sharma.