Rishi Kapoor and Nitin Mukesh were more than friends and always shared a cordial relationship with each other. When he was back from the US in 2019, Rishi visited Nitin Mukesh's residence for Ganpati darshan on the very next day of his return to Mumbai. Their family friendship goes back to Raj Kapoor and Neil's grandfather Mukesh's relationship when he recorded every song for Rishi in his films and each generation maintained the fondness for each other.

Speaking to ETimes, Neil Nitin Mukesh reminisced the memories with Rishi Kapoor and friendship his dad and Rishi shared with each other. Talking about it, he said that he was a father figure to him and he remembers working with Rishi as a child to the Bobby actor dancing and singing at his wedding.



He was quoted as saying, “It is a big loss to the family, to the industry and to his fans all across the world. He was a father figure and everyone knows the bond the Kapoor and Mukesh family share. I have so many moments and memories that I shared with him. From working with him as a child star in the film ‘Vijay’ directed by late Mr. Yash Chopra to him dancing and singing at my wedding and his devotion towards Ganpati Bappa. He would visit our home without fail. In fact when he returned from America, the very next day, he was home for Darshan. A powerhouse of talent and the only actor to stand his own ground even though there were many other superstars around. He has been one of my biggest inspirations. No one portrayed love and other drama emotions as beautifully on screen as him. His films like ‘Karz’, ‘Yeh Wada Raha’, ‘Chandini’, and many others have been immortalised by his presence.”



Talking about his father missing ‘his Chintu’, he said that he has been extremely upset ever since and he misses him everyday. He said, “My father has been extremely upset ever since. And as a son, I feel so helpless too because I am far away from him at this moment. We have been consciously staying separately since we were advised to do so having a baby and senior citizens both at home. I have been speaking to him daily. There is not a day when he does not miss his CHINTU.”



He also revealed that his father was in touch with Rishi on a regular basis. “Yes papa was in touch on a regular basis. He was and will be in our hearts and memories forever”, Neil said.