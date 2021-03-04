As soon as the first poster of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina hit the web, netizens were quick to point something interesting. The poster featured a hand trying to chase the shuttlecock which was lying mid-air. Many social media users thought that the poster showed tennis service as the badminton service while it actually had a deeper meaning attached to it. Also Read - Badminton or Tennis? Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra And Saina-Makers For Confused Poster

A day after the controversy, director Amol Gupte broke his silence on the entire issue about the 'wrong technique' shown on the poster and got back at those trying to be too quick to pass judgment. Gupte, in his Facebook post, mentioned that the hand is of a young girl trying to chase the shuttlecock which symbolises of Saina's success and her grandeur at the game. "Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster 'looks like a tennis serve Saina doing a Sania' etc If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl's hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina's height!!! (sic)," he said.

He continued to mention the creator of the poster named Rahul Nanda who actually conceptualised the idea behind the poster. “High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!! (sic).” he wrote.

Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster… “looks like a tennis serve… Saina doing a Sania” etc… Posted by Amol Gupte on Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Check out what people said about the poster when it first hit social media:

While one user wrote, "Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster," another user asked, "Is it Sania Mirza biopic or Saina Nehwal's" (sic) Check out these tweets in which the Twitter users mocked the makers of Saina for confusing badminton with tennis:

Saina is the anticipated biopic on ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The teaser of the film shows the journey of a young girl fighting the patriarchy to become the world’s no. 1 badminton player. The film had earlier starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, however, after she quit the film, Parineeti came on the board and did excessive training to achieve an athletic body.

Saina is releasing on March 25 as the big Holi release this year.