Actor Vicky Kaushal has been on the receiving end on Thursday after he shared his picture standing on horseback. The photo did not go well with a section of netizens who asked him to think about the animal and to be kind with him. He captioned the photo, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. @anilskapoor."

In the photo, the Uri actor is seen in horse-rider's gear with a helmet and boots. He can be seen balancing on a horse while standing and compared it to Anil Kapoor's hilarious painting in the film Welcome.

One user wrote, “Im pretty sure thid is bad for the horses back. Vicky u can do better than this.”

“Is that horse ok?” asked another user.

“Can we for once think about to the animal”, wrote another.

Earlier. He shared a glimpse of his horse-riding skills. The short video showed Vicky sitting on the saddle and riding a horse. The actor captioned it, “Walk and trot, back to basics.”

As per the latest reports, Vicky is currently prepping for his next film, The Immortal Aswatthama. Vicky also has shoji Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic in his pipeline.