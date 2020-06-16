Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the Indian film industry and the entire nation in shock. People have been discussing depression and the nepotism that persists in the industry which leads many talented actors to struggle hard to gain fame and recognition for their work but Bollywood is not always that welcoming especially when the actors do not belong to a film background. When someone takes a drastic step as suicide, people tend to blame their partners, colleagues for the same. Similarly, Sonam Kapoor slammed people for doing the same and tweeted, “Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-in Law Passes Away, Couldn't Cope With Actor's Death

However, the tweet did not go well with the netizens and they called her ‘byproduct of nepotism’. Her clip from Koffee with Karan also went viral on social media where the filmmaker asks her to say ‘Hot or Not’ and when he takes the actor’s names, she can be seen saying, ‘Eh…Hot maybe…I don’t know.’

Netizens even questioned her talent and asked how did she managed to grab 10 awards with only 12 films of her career and just one, Neerja, being a hit.

One user wrote, “Hello madam ji…I would like to bring to your notice that you have done 12 movies if I believe….You have received 10 awards for your performances…which except neerja I don’t think are deserved.”

“#SonamKapoor A person who dont know how to act now will rate a talented actor.. This is indirect humiliation..This show has always humiliated many peole specially outsiders indirectly….kindly all of you boycott…plx. #bycottkarnjohrgangmovie”, another tweeted.

Listen, we all know that u guys care for know one. What have u achieved in your whole life? Wait! Is that an achievement to be a daughter of a celebrity. Why don’t you all clearly announce that u won’t let a newcomer live??#SonamKapoor U don’t even know the S of Struggle. https://t.co/4qXmPrOvJc — Chitransh Saxena (@Chitraansh_) June 16, 2020

Hello madam ji…I would like to bring to your notice that you have done 12 movies if I believe….You have received 10 awards for your performances…which except neerja I don’t think are deserved. — Pushkar Gautam (@PushkarGautam20) June 15, 2020

Loss of Sushant shows how shallow Bollywood has gone coz of ppl like @karanjohar These #Nepotism flagbearers along with PR agencies start promoting untalented star kids 1-2 yrs before launch just to create a hype Let’s us all bring a change now#KanganaRanaut #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/uRv61v6TZR — Ashu (@imAshu104) June 15, 2020

#SonamKapoor she is chanting because of us we made those a so called stars and she is now teaching us whats right or whats wrong listen you all bollywood cowards we watch your movies we are the kings we are public you all are existing in btown because of us so don’t teach us — Nikhil singh (@nikizhere) June 16, 2020

it is only because of Anil Kapoor’s daughter or else u do not exist in the industry.

Yeah correct stop blaming a girlfriend and ex gf , Yes bt im blaming nepotism.

KWK university pass out people.#SonamKapoor https://t.co/vWYVUmozhI — Sagar Uchit (@sagruchit) June 16, 2020

After being raped, girl commit suicide but for her suicide, rapist should not be blamed. — pratik mendapara (@Pratik_M8) June 16, 2020



Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has raised many questions on nepotism and how industry never welcomed him. Twitterati also started the trend to boycott Khans and Karan Johar. The 34-year-actor’s last rites were performed on Monday and his ashes will be immersed in Patna’s Ganges.

RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput!