Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the Indian film industry and the entire nation in shock. People have been discussing depression and the nepotism that persists in the industry which leads many talented actors to struggle hard to gain fame and recognition for their work but Bollywood is not always that welcoming especially when the actors do not belong to a film background. When someone takes a drastic step as suicide, people tend to blame their partners, colleagues for the same. Similarly, Sonam Kapoor slammed people for doing the same and tweeted, “Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-in Law Passes Away, Couldn't Cope With Actor's Death
However, the tweet did not go well with the netizens and they called her ‘byproduct of nepotism’. Her clip from Koffee with Karan also went viral on social media where the filmmaker asks her to say ‘Hot or Not’ and when he takes the actor’s names, she can be seen saying, ‘Eh…Hot maybe…I don’t know.’
Netizens even questioned her talent and asked how did she managed to grab 10 awards with only 12 films of her career and just one, Neerja, being a hit.
One user wrote, “Hello madam ji…I would like to bring to your notice that you have done 12 movies if I believe….You have received 10 awards for your performances…which except neerja I don’t think are deserved.”
“#SonamKapoor A person who dont know how to act now will rate a talented actor.. This is indirect humiliation..This show has always humiliated many peole specially outsiders indirectly….kindly all of you boycott…plx. #bycottkarnjohrgangmovie”, another tweeted.
Check out the tweets here:
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has raised many questions on nepotism and how industry never welcomed him. Twitterati also started the trend to boycott Khans and Karan Johar. The 34-year-actor’s last rites were performed on Monday and his ashes will be immersed in Patna’s Ganges.
RIP, Sushant Singh Rajput!