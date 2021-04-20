Amid the new restrictions and guidelines by the government to curb COVID-19 in the country, many celebrities are opting to takes this period as a holiday and jet off to exotic places. Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had flown to the Maldives for an exotic vacation. Disha, who is quite active on social media, is sharing glimpses of her hot bikini looks from the island. However, it did not go well with the users and many called her ‘insensitive’ for traveling outside the country during the coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Ramps Up Covaxin Production Capacity Amid Soaring Demand of Doses | Details Here

One user commented, "Celebrities are going to Maldives/Goa and enjoying their vacations. On the other hand, they ask common people to stay home."

Another one wrote, "How can they leave country at this peak corona phase? How come the Maldives taking Indian tourists despite knowing India detecting 2.5 lacs corona patients per day? How will Mumbai police allow them to come back without any restriction? Pathetic. Money speaks & common people suffer."

“Just saw Tiger’s story. He’s asking everyone (I mean we aam admi) to understand the grievance of the situation and to stay at home while he’s vacationing in the Maldives. It’s not like they haven’t been in a holiday for long, just 1-2 months back they were in Maldives and now when the situation is so bad they’ve again gone there. Hypocrisy sikhni ho toh film stars se sikho”wrote another.

One more user wrote, Ppl are dying in India and madam enjoy kar rai hai…..its her life how she wants to live but why show the enjoyment/luxury/perks at this time when ppl are scared to hell…. keep your pics to yourself lady, we don’t need any entertainment now….”

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also left for the Maldives for a holiday and they were too trolled by the netizens. Apart from them, Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai a few days ago. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also in the Maldives a while ago.