Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared few pictures on Instagram endorsing yoga during pregnancy. In the pictures, she can be seen performing various yoga poses and flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen dressed in bralette, yoga pants, and a jacket. However, while some trolled her for ‘showing off’ her maternity period with ‘planned photo session’ and shared pictures of rural Indian women who work hard till they give birth, others hailed her for performing yoga with such ease as her delivery date gets closer. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Kareena Kapoor Khan's Due Date, Says 'We're Very Excited'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

One user wrote, “’63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery’ But I’m still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF #KareenaKapoorKhan. (sic)”

“#KareenaKapoorKhan and other celebs posting pics of doing yoga with a baby bump which might seem cute to everyone..But the pics of these mothers are the cutest for me because they are pure,” wrote another.

One more user tweeted, “#KareenaKapoorKhan Well… It’s all publicity stunt…For getting limelight during Pregnancy …So please ignore that.”

Many netizens even shared memes of how celebrities flaunt their baby bump during pregnancy.

#KareenaKapoorKhan doing fitness ads while pregnancy. Me whole day: 😭 pic.twitter.com/6pqGXFLs1c — CHRINC PARKER (HAPPY) 😜😎 (@ChrincParker31) January 25, 2021

Some celebs flaunt their baby bump for money & attention. And they get paid to do that. Some women work while being pregnant to feed themselves & the baby. Choose wisely whom you want to respect. Respect is not cheap. It must be earned.#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/N48bA1Ntb7 — Peter Prabhakar (@HouseOfFakts) January 25, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and other celebs posting pics of doing yoga with baby bump which might seem cute to everyone..😑😑 But the pics of these mothers are the cutest for me because they are pure..💖😏😌😌 pic.twitter.com/tvWxsK1OHk — King S (@KingS21697049) January 25, 2021

‘63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery’ But I’m still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/EkTSKhVJgi — Nitika Singh🦋 (@itsNitikaSingh) January 25, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and other pregnant celebs doing yoga …🙃 Meanwhile the Baby inside feeling like..🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/s08FUPYr7v — King S (@KingS21697049) January 25, 2021

Le Taimur be like :

Aaj footage mummy kha gayi 😤😤#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/JYHgq4W6Sq — π🔥): Sharma Ji Speaks 🦁 (@IAmIndianHitler) January 25, 2021

‘63% Of Pregnant Women In Rural India Work Until The Day Of Delivery’ But I’m still not sure what Bollywood wants to convey through planned photo session as if in entire India they r only one to get PREGNANT Aisa KYA SHOW OFF#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/YjZBPQ0P8q — Harsh Pandya (@Harshh_Pandyaa) January 25, 2021



Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to welcome her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She and Saif have a four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha co-starring Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

