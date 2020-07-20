Actor Ishaan Khatter became the latest fodder of jokes and memes on social media after his film Phone Bhoot, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, was announced. Netizens trolled him along the lines of nepotism and said that he is getting back-to-back hits in Bollywood because of his connection with Shahid Kapoor, as he is the half-brother of the Kabir Singh actor. Also Read - Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Team up For Horror Comedy- Know Details

One user tweeted, “Non talented person like #IshaanKhatter is getting movies, why?????? Bollywood Nepotism.”

“#IshaanKhatter he is trending again and given chance in movies. Despite having no acting skills”, another tweeted.

One more user wrote, “The only man with zero godfather in the industry The only man who told the world you don’t need any godfather to be in industry. They were mad @itsSSR didn’t have any godfather like #IshaanKhatter in bollywood, yet he was climbing heights so they got jealous and murdered him!”

Check out the memes here:

The only man with zero godfather in the industry

The only man who told the world you don’t need any godfather to be in industry

They were mad @itsSSR didn’t have any godfather like #IshaanKhatter in bollywood, yet he was climbing heights so they got jealous and murdered him! pic.twitter.com/u7ny1m4KpK — Boycotting everything they are paid is solution! (@Akash_solver) July 20, 2020

When I heard #IshaanKhatter is sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif Le public pic.twitter.com/pTgZ5caNoV — Bhakton ke fufa ji (@deshbhakt_05) July 20, 2020

#IshaanKhatter

While watching ishan khatter new movie topic trending on Twitter

Le Indians- pic.twitter.com/5k5cwYynHT — Inspirational thoughts (@71dzYziCgy9DpN6) July 20, 2020

KON KON YE MOVIE NAHI DEKHEGA…

#IshaanKhatter

ME TO SEEING ANOTHER NEPOKIDS MOVIE ON TWITTER TRENDING:- pic.twitter.com/fidAOo3ZM7 — vijendra kumar rajpoot (@vijendr79098035) July 20, 2020

#IshaanKhatter he is trending again and given chance in movies. Despite having no acting skills. pic.twitter.com/YSppRrxnEn — Boycotting everything they are paid is solution! (@Akash_solver) July 20, 2020

Non talented person like #IshaanKhatter is getting movies, why?????? Bollywood Nepotism ::: pic.twitter.com/br5UibYOLR — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) July 20, 2020

Bolloywood giving chances to nepo kids with 0% acting skills….

Meanwhile

Bollywood to audience👇#IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/o0jErtGn3e — Kavana (@Kavana14887942) July 20, 2020

With no talent #IshaanKhatter is getting films Meanwhile talented bollywood actors pic.twitter.com/CkFik6KU5h — Sohail Alim (@alim_sohail) July 20, 2020



Earlier, Farhan Akhtar shared the first poster of the film and captioned it, “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021 #KatrinaKaif @SiddhantChturvD #ishaankhatter @gurmmeet @raviivar @JasvinderBath @ritesh_sid @excelmovies. (sic)”



Touted to be a horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot will be bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Directed by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bhatt, it is expected to go on the floors later this year and is scheduled to release in 2021.