Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Saroj Khan was rushed to hospital complained of breathing trouble. The 71-year-old has been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday. As soon as the news broke, netizens took to social media to pray for her speedy recovery. Some even shared that they don’t want any more death news of anybody. Also Read - Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Having Difficulty in Breathing, Reports Say It’s Not COVID-19

One user tweeted, “Pray for #SarojKhan God bless you.”

“BIG REQUEST to all please PRAY for the LEGENDARY DANCE DIVA #SarojKhan ji as she’s currently in hospital! FORGET PAST & even @BeingSalmanKhan did and SUPPORTS herOk handOk handOk hand She’s the MAGIC behind #Sridevi & #MadhuriDixit We can’t take one more big loss”, another user tweeted.

“Praying for Speedy recovery of Saroj Khan ji… May god bless her and she returns back home from hospital as soon as possible… #SarojKhan”, tweeted another.

Check out the tweets here:

Choreographer #SarojKhan hospitalised due to breathing issues. Get well soon, with much more strength than before. You’ll be fine. Our prayers are with you. Hoping for your recovery😇.#SarojKhan🙏❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/JzMfhPFNSz — Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) June 24, 2020

Choreographer Saroj Khan ji admitted in hospital due to breathing issue; negative for covid results. God speed recovery to the dance maestro, god bless her#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/QpmH6G3KfA — Ayush (@ayus_sing) June 24, 2020

#SarojKhan

Get well soon mem!

Everyone please pray for Speedy recovery!!!

We can not take one more big loss from Bollywood!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pt9cU8BfaU — JINTU SAHARIA (@JintuSaharia2) June 24, 2020

Get well soon #Saroj mam

Choreographer #SarojKhan Mam hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/8SHzimF29m — Sanchi G (@qsanchi) June 24, 2020

Praying for Speedy recovery of Saroj Khan ji… May god bless her and she returns back home from hospital as soon as possible… #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/R9ALWlqPGw — kangana Ranaut (@KanganaRanau) June 24, 2020

A relative close to the Bollywood veteran has confirmed the news to Times of India and said, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. A COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India). She has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her biggest hits including Ek do teen (Tezaab), and Dhak dhak (Beta) among others. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, Kalank.