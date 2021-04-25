Mumbai: India is facing the worst health crisis due to the pandemic COVID-19. While the common man fears to step out of the house, there are Bollywood celebrities who are jetting off to exotic locations for their ‘vacation time’. On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their Maldives holiday. Also Read - Rajasthan to Vaccinate Everyone Above 18-years of Age For Free

While Alia was spotted in a white t-shirt, denim shorts, and camouflage jacket, Ranbir can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and pair of jeans teamed up with white pair of sneakers. They both had their face mask worn on the face. Also Read - International Flights: Fares of India-US Flights Rise Threefold After America's Advisory Against Travel

Check It Out Here:



However, netizens did not take time to troll them once again and gave reference to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s statement about celebrities flying abroad for vacation during these tough times. One user commented, “Now let them quarantine for the required days and after that, they should donate plasma as both have recovered from Covid. One good deed after enjoying while others were dying won’t do any harm to them.”

Another wrote, “Desh ka ye halat hae aur inn gawar o ki masti khatam nehi hota hae… Disgusting.”

One more user commented, “Post by Nawazuddin Siddiqui was for these guys.”

Another pointed out, “Y flights are stll not banned at such worst condition also …wake up.”

Check Out Reactions Here:

For those who do not know, Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at celebrities for posting vacation pictures when the country is facing a severe health crisis. He told SpotboyE, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho . Kuch toh sharm karo. Perhaps going on holiday is not so wrong as showing off about it?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”