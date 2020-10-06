The AIIMS report submitted to the CBI last week has created a stir around. After Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family demanded a probe into Dr Sudhir Gupta’s report, the Mumbai Police chief and the Maharashtra government went on to demand an apology from the media houses and the politicians who allegedly tried to defame them in the case. Now, Bihar’s former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey came out to react to the AIIMS report. Also Read - SSR Case Update: Rhea Chakraborty And Showik to be in Jail Till October 20 After a Month of Being Arrested by NCB

While speaking to Mid-Day, Pandey, who has now taken voluntary retirement to run in the upcoming assembly elections, said that the CBI can still file the murder charges. The former DGP had an important role in pushing for the CBI inquiry in the SSR death case after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police alleging abetment to suicide in July this year. Apart from his controversial statement in which he mentioned Rhea's 'aukaat', the former top cop had also expressed suspicion over Mumbai Police's investigation in the case.

Now, in his latest statement, he clarified how he never claimed that Sushant was murdered. Pandey said, "I have never said that Sushant was killed, in fact, the FIR registered in Bihar mentioned abetment to suicide. It was the Mumbai police department that behaved unprofessionally when our team landed in Mumbai to investigate the case. Nobody was cooperating with our team. As far as the AIIMS report is concerned, I have not seen that. Wait for CBI's conclusive report. The agency is investigating the abetment of suicide charge and if it finds any evidence, a murder charge can be added."

In August, right after the CBI taking over the SSR death case, Pandey had said, “They’ve forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If the Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they’ve done in 50 days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput? Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong.”

Meanwhile, the ‘conclusive report’ that rules out the murder and the poisoning theories in the SSR death case also mentions the absence of the time of death in the original autopsy report submitted by the Cooper Hospital. The CBI is yet to give its verdict.