Wishing fans and followers Happy New Year 2021, Malaika Arora treated fans with an endearing picture of herself with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, all the way from Goa. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture where the couple can be seen sitting with hands on each other’s shoulder as they pose for a click. In the photo, while Maliaka is seen dressed in a blingy, silver power suit, Arjun sports a casual look in a printed shirt. She captioned the post, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year…. 2021 (sic).” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Her First Audio Diary After She Deletes Her Social Media Posts

Malaika and Arjun held a New Year party with friends and family members. She took to Instagram stories to give a sneak peek from their party. In one of the photos, Malaika’s family poses for a click while in another her father poses next to a pooch.

She celebrated Christmas in Goa with her boyfriend Arjun and her sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak at her Goa holiday home. She shared several pictures and videos from her stay at the villa.

Earlier this month, Malaika and Arjun had visited Himachal Pradesh where the latter was shooting for his film Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan also joined them in the Himalayas.

