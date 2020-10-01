A new film based on the life and death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is underway. As reported by Times of India, the film titled Nyay: The Justice features actor Zuber Khan who claims that SSR and he shared a good bond as they used to work out together at the same gym. A short schedule of the film is already finished and Khan now says that he’s filming a few scenes that are related to the ongoing drug-probe in the case. Also Read - Why no Mention of Time of Death? AIIMS Report Highlights More Points to CBI in SSR Case

Talking to Navbharat Times, Zuber Khan said that he is 'high' in a few scenes that he recently shot with his co-star Shreya Shukla who plays the role based on Rhea Chakraborty. Joining the two in the film is actor Sudha Chandran in the role of CBI officer Nupur Prasad, Asrani in the role of SSR's father KK Singh, Aman Verma as the ED officer, and Shakti Kapoor in the role of the NCB officer.

Explaining one of the scenes and how the film is based on many viral videos of SSR and Rhea, Khan said, "I am high in the scene and talking to my girlfriend. It is actually based on a video of Rhea Chakraborty which went viral on social media a few days back. We have referred to several videos that have surfaced online for the film."

The actor said that he and SSR spent a lot of time together and he always addressed him as Sushant Bhai. “I had spent a lot of time with him in the gym and he always taught me that working out is one of the most crucial aspects of a healthy life. I am saddened by the unfortunate death of Sushant Bhai. The sad incident couldn’t get out of my heart and mind for three and a half months. Somewhere I feel it’s a personal loss. I don’t know how I am connected to him but this film will be my tribute to him,” he said.



Meanwhile, SSR’s family, in an official statement, announced earlier that no film, TV show, or any other representation can be made on Sushant Singh Rajput without their consent.