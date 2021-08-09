Mumbai: More trouble for Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been booked in an alleged case of fraud in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a team of Lucknow police is expected to reach Mumbai to interrogate Shilpa and her mother in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre. Reportedly, two FIRs have been filed at Hazratgani and Vibhuti Khans police stations in Lucknow. The team of Lucknow police has intensified the investigation.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Talks About Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra Porn Case: 'Was Told She Liked my Work'

As per police officials, Shilpa runs a fitness chain named 'Iosis Wellness Centre' whose chairman is the actor, and her mother Sunanda holds the director position in the company. It has been alleged that Shilpa and her mother took crores of money from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre but the promise was not kept by the mother-daughter duo.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said in a statement that the investigation officer left for Mumbai on Monday and will be examining all the points in the case. He further added that the matter is high-profile and hence, the police are closely looking into the case.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed petitions filed by Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a porn films case. Justice A S Gadkari said in the ruling, “The petitioners, who are now in judicial custody, did not deserve any relief at this point.” The court also took note of the prosecution’s allegations that they had tried to destroy the evidence. Bombay High Court has denied bail to businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged porn film case. This means that Shilpa Shetty’s husband will stay in jail till further orders.