Newlywed Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted heading back to Mumbai after two-day wedding gala at Alibaug's The Mansion House. The couple was spotted at the port as they take the boat to return back to Mumbai. While Natasha looked gorgeous in ethnic wear, Varun looked dapper in maroon kurta-pyjama. The couple posed together for the paparazzi. As they hold each other's hand walking towards the boat.

Check out the pictures here:

As per the latest report, Varun and Natasha will host a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai on February 2 for his industry friends and film fraternity. Post his return to Mumbai, he will be resuming work and finish the shooting schedule of his upcoming project.

On Monday evening Varun shared a couple of pictures from their mehendi ceremony and they looked much-in-love. For the mehendi ceremony, while Natasha wore pale pink lehenga, Varun opted for beige-white ethnic wear.

He also shared the first official wedding pictures and captioned it, “Life long love just became official.”

The actor even shared photos from his ‘HALDI done right’.

Meanwhile, the wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshai Puri, Kunal Kohli, Zoa Morani among other guests.