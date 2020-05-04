Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas participated in the ‘i For India’ concert that happened on Sunday evening and was telecast live on Facebook and other social media platforms to raise funds for those affected with COVID-19. The popular couple asked all to donate and think of the plight of those who are working day and night to ensure our safety in these difficult times. While Nick talked about the daily wage workers, Priyanka put the focus on healthcare professionals. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gives Another Tribute to Rishi Kapoor in iForIndia Concert, Recalls The 'Exuberance of Dear Chintu'

Nick also performed his popular song Jealous for people while Priyanka joined him later and together, they requested all to do their bit and help those who are not as privileged as we are today.

Here's what Nick said: "India has become a second home for me. My heart breaks for those whose lives are affected by COVID-19 – so many daily wage workers and migrant workers – need are help right now. I can, I will and I must help them and I hope you as well…"

Here’s what Priyanka said: “Unexpected, uncontrolled, unparallaled – the coronavirus has forged a brutal path across the world. Lockdown, quarantine, social distancing – these are new normal. We are living away from each other to stay protected. However, we are together in our minds and hearts. What about those who can’t sit at their homes and wait for all this to get over? They are working for us by risking their lives in the current times. I am talking about the frontline healthcare workers, policemen and sanitation workers among all those who are working tirelessly for us. They need our support and compassion. We have to ensure that we stand with these selfless professionals. I belong to a family where both my parents are doctors and several other members are also healthcare professionals. They have taught me to put the need of others before you. The attacks on such people are disturbing and should not happen. Let’s be together in this. Let’s donate.”

Other stars who participated in the concert were Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kevin Jonas-Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Rekha Bharadwaj-Vishal Bharadwaj, Kapil Sharma, Arjit Singh-Pritam Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and Akshay Kumar among many other names.