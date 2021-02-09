Actor Priyanka Chopra released her book, Unfinished, on Tuesday. The book includes several family pictures and photos of some of the memorable moments from PeeCee’s life. On the occasion of her turning into an author, Nick Jonas shared an adorable tweet for ‘beautiful wife’ Priyanka. Congratulating her on ádding the ‘published author’ tag to her ‘long list of achievements’, he said to his fans that áll going to love this book’ written by his wife ‘Pri’. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Asked to Show Her Panties, And Get a 'B**b Job' Done - Unfinished Reveals All

Check out the tweet here:



A fan of Nick Jonas also shared a few glimpses from the book. One picture show Priyanka’s ‘griha pravesh’ with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. Last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown, they moved into their new home. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen clad in a white kurta-pyjama with orange dupatta worn on her head. She can be seen carrying a steel pot as she walked inside her new home. Nick can be seen following her.

The caption on the book reads, “Moving into our new house during quarantine was unusual but we made the best of it, including a Griha Pravesh (house warming) ceremony.”

📸|| Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC — Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021



In the book, she talked about many incidents – from being asked to get plastic surgery done to the racism she suffered in America. In a recent interview with Asian Style magazine, she said, “Everyone who is mentioned in the book, has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down my version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is funny thing; you leave a lot behind.”

