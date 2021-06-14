Los Angeles: Nick Jonas is missing his heart, his wife – Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The popular American singer took to Instagram to share a new post expressing just how much he is missing his dear wife. He dropped a new picture with Priyanka in which they could be seen sharing an intimate moment. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Shares Absolutely Hot Picture In A Black Bikini, Leaves Sister Priyanka Chopra Jealous

Nick and Priyanka look lost in each other’s eyes in the new photo. While the Indian actor wears a beautiful pastel saree in the photo, Nick wears a simple white sweater and a pair of black trousers. The caption on his post read, “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ❤️ (sic)” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Serving Parisian Glamour Realness in Rs 4 Lakh Embellished Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares a Moment With Fans Where She Leaves Sexy Lipstick Mark on Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are living separately for a few months due to their respective work commitments. They, however, reunited at the recently happened Billboard Music Awards after Nick fractured a rib while shooting the reality show The Voice! He dedicated a note to Priyanka on social media and shared a beautiful picture from inside the awards function.

“I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

They are the cutest… aren’t they?