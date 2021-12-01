Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas might just make his debut in Bollywood. Calling Bollywood a ‘phenomenal film fraternity’, Nick feels that Bollywood films are ‘very inspiring’ and added that if the offer comes to him, he might jump in. He was also full of praises for Hindi songs and Priyanka’s playlist that she plays at their house parties.Also Read - Viral Video: Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her Giant Coat, Fans Thank Him For Treating Her Like a Queen

Speaking with Khaleej Times, Nick said, “I love Bollywood films – I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!” Also Read - 6 Real Photos of Bollywood Actresses That Show Wrinkles Are Natural, Beautiful, And Absolutely Fine

He also spoke about Bollywood music and shared, “I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!” Also Read - Aww! Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka With Her Outfit At British Fashion Awards Red Carpet | Watch

Recently, amid the separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra dropped a loved up Thanksgiving photos with her better-half.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen giving a back hug to Nick as they get cosy on the couch. While PeeCee looked stunning in beige-coloured sweater dress, Nick looked dapper in yellow-black print shirt, a pair of trousers, and a leather brown jacket.

Nick and Priyanka got hitched in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur after a whirlwind romance.