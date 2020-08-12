Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a Hyderabad Hospital, AIG Hospital, is in a critical condition but is stable, reveals hospital in an official statement. The statement reveals that the filmmaker was admitted to hospital with jaundice and abdominal distention and later was diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. It further reveals that he was admitted on July 31 and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for continuous monitoring under supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others. Also Read - Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat in Critical Condition, Hospitalised in Hyderabad

The statement reads, “Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, male) was brought to AIG hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31st July with jaundice and abdominal distention. he has been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. He is in the Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others. His condition is critical but stable. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Earlier, actor Sandeep Kulkarni told ETimes, “I know Nishikant very well. He is one of the popular filmmakers in Marathi Bollywood industry. I made my debut in the Marathi industry with Sandeep Sawant Shwas but I got recognization in the entertainment industry after Nishikant Kamat’s Dombivali Fast. I know Nishikant, he is very strong and I know he will get through this tough phase. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery”.

The filmmaker ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Mumbai Meri Jaan and went on to helm critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Madaari, Force among others. He has also acted in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome. He has also acted in Bhavesh Joshi starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for 2022 release.