Television actor Niti Taylor ties the knot with her fiancé Parikshit Bawa on August 13 with only their parents and close family members in attendance. She said that the wedding was originally decided for an October date by the families but they realised that the COVID-19 situation is unlikely to improve by then.

Taking to Instagram, she announced the news of her wedding as she shared the first wedding picture and a video of the couple taking pheras in a gurudwara. In the pictures and videos, Niti looked resplendent in pastel pink lehenga by designer Payal Keyal. The lehenga had detailed embroidery all over and she wore an additional golden-beige dupatta over her lehenga. Her jewellery was designed by Ankit Khullar's Purab Paschim. Her fiancé complimented her in white long kurta-pajama teamed up with a matching white long coat teamed up with a beautiful printed orange shawl and pink turban.

She wrote, "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet, and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding." She went on, "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way – but hoping for a better 2021."

Speaking to Times of India, the actor said, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won't improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn't, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn't join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."



“We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually’, she added.

She also said that there were no plans of honeymoon as of now and they will wait for the situation to improve. Not just that, they would again celebrate with friends and family and called it as a ‘funmoon’.