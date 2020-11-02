Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, talked about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Sunday. In an interview with Times Now, the CM was asked about the development in the case and if the spirit of justice has faded away due to politics. The CM, who pushed for a CBI inquiry in the SSR death case, said that the federal probing agency is doing its job and there’s nothing now that politics would interfere in. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Drugs Case Has 'Lost Its Steam', Says Her Lawyer After SC's Judgment Over 'Admissible Statements'

In August this year, the SSR death case was transferred to the CBI after the Bihar government recommended the same to the Centre and the request was accepted by the Supreme Court. Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government sympathised with Sushant's father and assured them of an impartial inquiry in the case after the late actor's father registered an FIR at a police station in Patna alleging that Rhea Chakraborty and six others abetted his son's suicide.

Three months into the CBI probe and nothing concrete has come out yet. While the campaigns for justice and support for SSR’s family only increased during the cry for CBI investigation, a section of people also called it a planned move to show the Bihar government in a good light ahead of the election. However, Nitish Kumar maintained that the case is totally under CBI now.

He was quoted as saying, “The CBI is investigating the case & they haven’t closed the case yet. Let the probe complete.”

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police, in its preliminary report, mentioned that the actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his room. Apart from the CBI, two more federal probing agencies – the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau took over the case and began investigation from different aspects. The people who took to the streets demanding justice for SSR and his family are still awaiting the final results.