Filmmaker Karan Johar has issued a clarification on all the rumours surrounding his upcoming production Brahmastra. Various media reports suggested that the team of Brahmastra has voluntarily taken a pay-cut to balance the rise in the film's budget that has happened due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, KJo has now issued a statement mentioning that all the rumours about the films being made under his production house are false.

In a statement released on Twitter on Monday, Johar asked the audience to not believe any reports that talk about the films being made under Dharma Productions unless it carries official sources. He added that this is a difficult time for the entire film industry and any speculation just leads to more stress and pressure. KJo wrote, "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films…these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request…." (sic)

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films…these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request….
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

A report in Box Office India earlier suggested that 40 more days of shoot is left for Brahmastra and the lockdown situation has made it difficult for the team to manage the budget. The report quoted a source saying, “As of now, Karan is looking to re-work the economics of the film. The members of the film’s cast as well as director, viz. Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, aware of the ground realities, have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut to make the project viable. In lieu of the diminished pay, Dharma Productions is contemplating offering them a profit share in the film’s success. However, details of the same have not yet been worked out.”

Well, let’s wait for an official confirmation on the release date and other announcements then!