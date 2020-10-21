Actor Kangana Ranaut has attended the wedding of her cousin Karan and shared a glimpse of the wedding ceremony on social media. For the special occasion, the Queen actor opted for teal-coloured lehenga teamed up with a pearl choker and looked absolutely glamorous. She wrote that she felt happy welcoming her sister-in-law into the family but it also made her sad when she thinks about her parents. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sedition Case

“Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali’s parents, my heart becomes heavy. Today her house will be deserted, they cut out a part of their heart and gave it to us. Today their daughter’s room must be empty. There no bigger donation than giving away one’s daughter (kanyadaan)”, she tweeted. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Tourism News: Kangana Ranaut Invites Visitors - List of 5 Best Places to Explore



Earlier on Tuesday, she has shared a video from Karan’s haldi ceremony and wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.”

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020



Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai Police in a sedition case. The sisters have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on October 26 and October 27. The First Information Report (FIR) against them was registered following the Bombay High Court order. They have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews.

On the work front, she has completed the shoot of Thalaivi. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.