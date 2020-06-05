Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally broke his silence on his niece accusing his younger brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of sexual harassment. The actor spoke to Hindustan Times but only to mention that he doesn’t want to comment on the entire issue. The daily quoted the actor saying, “Thank you very much for your concern, but on this, no comments.” Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Makes More Allegations Against Uncle Minaz: 'He Lied Next to me And Started Touching me'

This is the first time that Nawaz has said something on the matter ever since his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent out a divorce notice to him. The actor's niece told the daily that she also received a call from him and it was the first time in the last five years that Nawaz talked to her. The 21-year-old girl said she got a call from her 'bade papa Nawaz' on Tuesday and he offered her help.

She said, "Nawaz bade papa called on Tuesday night and said 'you're like my daughter, you know how much I love you. Unhone yeh bhi bola ki unko yeh sab pata nahi tha' and that he's there for any help I need. He has never spoken to me in all these years. The entire family had boycotted me after I got married, and they've been filing one case after another and threatening my in-laws in Budhana."

The girl added that she has lived a miserable life all these years because her family didn’t let her stay happy with her in-laws. She said her husband and his family were dragged in legal cases by her family and that disturbed her life. She also said that the Siddiqui family even sent a relative to tell her and her in-laws that she should take her harassment complaint back or else they will all be in trouble. Reiterating the incidents that haunt her, the girl said she had told about her uncle harassing her sexually to both his father (Almas Siddiqui) and bade papa (Nawazuddin) but no one supported her then.