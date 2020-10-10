After the AIIMS report ruled out the murder theory in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now the Enforcement Directorate seems to have made up its mind about their findings. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, ED has found no large-scale misappropriation of funds from the late actor’s account done by Rhea Chakraborty or any other accused as alleged by his family. The federal probing agency has reportedly found no transfer of funds or any other suspicious activity done from any of the late actor’s bank accounts. The ED has also suggested that Sushant’s family had no idea about his finances and that could be the reason they suspected misappropriation of funds from his account. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Reveals Actor’s Jail Life: Conducted Yoga For Inmates, Lived Like a Commoner

However, as reported by the daily, the agency is still investigating the small transfers done from his bank accounts by talking to the recipients and trying to establish the nature of the transactions.

It was on July 31 that the ED filed a case against Rhea and others accused in the FIR filed at a Patna Police station. The agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after SSR's father accused Rhea and a few others of abetting his son's alleged suicide and also using his finances for their own benefit. The family had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the late actor's bank account which initially had Rs 17 crore and the money was allegedly transferred to bank accounts he had no connection with.

The daily quoted a source saying that the ED has got no evidence against any accused so far. “So far nothing suspicious or irregular has been found in the ED probe into (Rajput’s) finances, including those pertaining to transactions from his bank accounts, funds, and other financial activities. The probe is still on, though.”

The agency has found no direct or irregular transfer to Chakraborty’s accounts. However, small transactions have happened that the investigators believe are justified considering both Rhea and Sushant were dating each other.

The probe is still on.