Mumbai: Bombay High Court will be hearing Aryan Khan‘s bail application today after the special NDPS court rejected his bail last week citing alleged WhatsApp chats that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had reportedly accessed. As reported by ETimes, Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged at the Arthur Road jail with him, also expressed concern for his friend. His father, lawyer Aslam Merchant told the daily what his son said about Aryan.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: NCB Summons Pooja Dadlani; Mukul Rohatgi to Continue Arguments Today in Bombay HC

Speaking about Arbaaz’s concern for Aryan, Aslam said, “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here’. I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB Summons Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani

He added that both the kids have not been keeping well. Talking about his son Arbaaz’s health condition, Aslam said, “I met him today morning to get details for the bail hearing that is going to take place in the afternoon. I am worried about my son’s health and well-being. He has lost 7 kg in one month. The food he is getting in jail is not good and he already is suffering from anxiety.” Also Read - What Mukul Rohatgi Said While Demanding Bail For Aryan Khan | 50 Points

Apart from Aryan and Arbaaz, their friend Munmun Dhamecha is also under judicial custody. While the NCB didn’t make any recovery from Aryan, around 5 gms and 6 gms of drugs were reportedly recovered from Arbaaz and Munmun. Judge Nitim Sambre is going to hear the bail application after lunch today. Follow all the latest updates in the matter here.