Actor Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu are missing their vacation time amid the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared pictures from her beach vacation where the couple can be seen standing on the shore with their little munchkin Inaaya standing in the middle and holding hand of her parents. The adorable picture comes as a refreshment to many this Tuesday. Sharing the post, she wrote, “There is no life without you. #worldoceansday #blueplanet.” (sic) Also Read - Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower Throwback Pictures With Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Go Viral

While Soha can be seen clad in a white-blue top and orange shorts, actor Kunal Kemmu can be seen donning a white floral t-shirt and blue shorts teamed up with blue shorts. On the other hand, little Inaaya can be seen clad in a little shirt and short. Also Read - 'Raise a Happy Child'! Soha Ali Khan Shares Adorable Picture of Kunal Kemmu Lifting Inaaya High up in The Air

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram There is no life without you. #worldoceansday #blueplanet 🌊 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 8, 2020 at 9:58am PDT



Earlier, on the occasion of Kunal’s birthday, Soha shared a heart-warming video of Inaaya playing piano and singing happy birthday for her daddy. The cute video also went viral on social media and garnered many comments on Instagram. Soha captioned it, “Happy birthday 🎈@khemster2.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday 🎈@khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 25, 2020 at 12:47am PDT



During the lockdown phase, Soha and Kunal make most of their time and spend it with daughter Inaaya. They both are dotting parents and always keep fans updated with Inaaya’s cute pictures and videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha and Kunal are coming back on the big screen together after 10 years. Excited with the project, the duo shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.