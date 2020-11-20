An advertisement recently ended up upsetting many fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. Featuring Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for Bingo!, the ad showed him as a young boy well-versed with various scientific terms like ‘photon’ and algorithms. Now, this irked the fans of SSR who accused the company and Ranveer of making fun of their favourite actor by mocking his love for science. Also Read - Bingo Says Ranveer Singh's Ad Shot A Year Ago After SSR Fans Trend #BoycottBingo Over 'Photon' Reference

A day after the backlash, Bingo! released an official statement mentioning that their ad doesn’t mock anyone and those criticising it are making a strong attempt to spread false information for their brand. The food company said that they had shot the particular ad with Ranveer back in October 2019 but released it this year only because the pandemic delayed the launch of their product that’s being advertised in the video. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit on YouTuber Who Alleged he Helped Rhea Chakraborty Escape to Canada in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

As reported by DNA, the statement read, “A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic.” (sic)

In the ad, Ranveer’s character gives back to some nosy elders who ask him about his career plans at a party. He says, “Paradoxical photons of atrangi algorithm ko E = mc2 mein laga kar interstellar Mitra Mandal conference ke aliens ki feelings match karne ka plan hai.” (sic)

Many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput trended the hashtag #BoycottBingo on social media on Thursday after the ad went viral. One fan wrote, “What a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial. never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul! #BoycottBingo,” while the other said, “Paradoxical Photons

E=mc2

Aliens ki feelings

What do you mean by using this words?Why you guys are targeting a man who can’t even defend himself?

But we will defend! SSRians,show them! #BoycottBingo” (sic)

Paradoxical Photons

E=mc2

Aliens ki feelings

What do you mean by using this words?Why you guys are targeting a man who can’t even defend himself?

But we will defend! SSRians,show them! #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood @iRaviTiwari pic.twitter.com/4G1uUbFeDj — (@PurviSharmaa12) November 18, 2020

Sushant died at his apartment on June 14. A section of people believes that the film industry cast him out and did not allow him enough opportunities that eventually made him slip into depression.

What do you think of this entire controversy?