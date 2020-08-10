From the statements given by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, it is clear that they approached a locksmith to break open the door when they found that the late actor wasn’t opening the room from inside. Now, in a sting operation done by Republic TV, six locksmiths who run their business close to SSR’s Bandra house, said that they were not interrogated by the Mumbai Police in the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Friend Alleges Mahesh Bhatt Guided Rhea Chakraborty to Take SSR to Doctor

In its latest report, the channel reached out to the locksmiths who work in the vicinity of Bandra's Mont Blanc building where SSR was found dead. None of the locksmiths mentioned that having been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case while some of them said that a few media people had come to talk to them about the case.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today TV, Sushant's cook named Neeraj said that he, along with Siddharth and another flatmate – Samuel, saw the late actor's body hanging to the ceiling fan of his room. Neeraj mentioned that when they realised SSR was not opening the door, Siddharth suggested calling up the locksmith. He dialled a number that he had taken from a friend to call the locksmith to the apartment who then broke the lock. The cook added that Siddharth asked them to wait until the locksmith goes away to open the door. He said that Siddharth gave Rs 2000 to the locksmith to break the lock.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is going to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate today, August 10, in the Rhea Chakraborty money laundering case. Rhea and her parents are also reportedly going to be questioned again.