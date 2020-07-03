Choreographer Saroj Khan‘s daughter Sukayna Khan and Hina Khan posted a note on their late mother’s official Instagram account. The family members thanked the fans and admirers of the legendary dance master and mentioned that they are not organising a prayer meet for her due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The note mentioned that the family will be ‘celebrating the life’ of Saroj Khan once there’s normalcy around and it’s safe to gather publicly in a prayer meet. Also Read - What Causes Cardiac Arrest, Condition That Took Famous Choreographer Saroj Khan's Life

The note read, "Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan. 🙏" (sic)

Saroj Khan died on Friday, July 3, at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the hospital on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness. Khan was one of the most loved choreographers in the country and was fondly called Master ji. The list of the stars who learned dancing from her includes names like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Suniel Shetty among many others. The three-time national-award winner was loved for her perfection and making her students learn how to extract a step from the lyrics of a song.

Condolences for the family poured in on social media from the entire industry as the news of her passing away surfaced online. In an interview with india.com recently, which now remains her last interview, Saroj Khan talked about Madhuri Dixit and just how much she loved and respected her guruji. She said that Madhuri was her most obedient student and there can never be another Madhuri in the industry.

May her soul rest in peace!