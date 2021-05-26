Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi often sets her fans’ hearts aflutter with her stunning fashion choices. There is no doubt in saying that she burns social media every time she drops her photos on the internet and her latest Instagram post proves that. The actor-dancer shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Clad in several traditional outfits, she looks absolutely enchanting. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Smoking Hot as She Dances in Green Shorts, White Top | Viral Video

In the video, she can be seen shining like a star as she strikes different poses in gorgeous lehengas and traditional beautiful jewellery. In the background, she added the song ‘Jalebi Baby’. Also Read - Bharti Singh Breaks Down in Tears As She Opens Up About Her Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis | Watch

One of the looks from the above-mentioned video is where she sports a dazzling lehenga featured in pearl and crystal adorned collared blouse and chikankari work. She paired it up with zari dupatta, gorgeous curls, dewy skin, and bright red lips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora rose to fame with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Batla House’s Saki Saki, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s hit song Naach Meri Rani.