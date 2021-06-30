Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is known for her killer dance moves, has once again set the internet on fire with her sensuous dance moves. Taking to Instagram, she shared her smoking hot performance on ‘One Dance’ by Drake. In the video, she flaunts her perfect dance moves while looking all hot and sexy. She can be seen beating the heat near the pool area in a halter neck pink bralette teamed up with ripped denim shorts, and pair of shoes. Being all sun-kissed, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the video. Also Read - Nora Fatehi-Terence Lewis Burn Stage With Their Sizzling Performance On 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein'

She captioned it, “Summer time vibes.. back up and wine it. (sic)” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Burns Instagram With Her Enchanting Traditional Looks, Fans Go Crazy

The video is going insanely viral and garnered over three lakh views in a couple of minutes. Many fans appreciated her ‘perfect dance moves’ while many others called her ‘hottie’ and dropped fire emojis. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Smoking Hot as She Dances in Green Shorts, White Top | Viral Video

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

However, this is not the first time that she took to social media to show her dance skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora rose to fame with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Batla House’s Saki Saki, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s hit song Naach Meri Rani.