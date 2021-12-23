Nora Fatehi latest news: Actor Nora Fatehi’s car met with an accident on Tuesday evening when she was out to promote her upcoming music video – Dance Meri Rani – with Guru Randhawa. The actor was not in the car when her driver rammed it into an autorickshaw and a huge scene was created.Also Read - BTS' Hilarious Dance on Nora Fatehi's Kamariya is a Treat For ARMY- Watch Mashup Video

Nora's driver had to face an angry crowd after the accident. As reported by Bollywoodlife, a few onlookers were even seen pulling his collar on the road after which he gave Rs 1000 to the auto driver and was allowed to leave the premises. The report quoted a source close to the actor as saying, "The accident happened around 7 or 7.30 in the evening. Nora was luckily not in the car. The driver couldn't do much as he was extremely guilty and scared of the accident, He was made to wait till half an hour and later he gave the auto driver around 1000 rupees to get relived. Though nothing happened to both the drives. But the vehicles were definitely damaged."

Meanwhile, Nora's song, Dance Meri Rani, has started trending on various social media platforms. The actor could be seen as a mermaid and also as an African woman with gorgeous curly hair and a darker skin tone in the video. However, that's exactly what didn't go down well with a section of the audience who accused Nora of cultural appropriation. In a statement to the media later, the actor revealed that she decided to celebrate the beauty of African women because she was surrounded by such women in the family while growing up. "The African in me always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and afro dance on a big scale through my art! With Dance Meri Rani I knew this was my chance to do just that," she said.

Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that featured her alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and others.