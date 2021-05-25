Actor Nora Fatehi once again set the internet on fire with her super sensuous dance moves in a hook-step challenge video. She joined a friend and performed to the song Kareeb. Also Read - Facebook, Twitter to Cease Operating in India From Tomorrow? Check Company's Official Statement

Wearing a brightly coloured pair of denim shorts with a white crop top and a pair of sports shoes, Nora played against the natural light and entertained her fans with some scintillating dance moves. The actor, who's known for her belly dancing skills, moved her body like a wildfire and looked absolutely sizzling in the video. She captioned her viral video as, "Doing the kareeb hookstep with @rajitdev ! Thanks for teaching me! Comon guys lets get active at home and do the hookstep challenge, its fun 💃🏽🕺🏽 #kareebhookstep" (sic)

Nora has come too far from her initial days in the industry when she was just the reality show participant. The actor participated in Bigg Boss and also contested in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, she got newfound popularity after her special dance numbers like Haye Garmi, Dilbar, and Saqi became chartbusters.

Nora is one of the leading dancers in Bollywood today and has been working really throughout her journey in the industry. What are your thoughts on her latest dance video?