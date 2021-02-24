Actor Nora Fatehi has emerged as a rising star in Bollywood. The actor is a fabulous dancer and can give any full-time actor a run for the money with her dancing skills. However, things weren’t as easy as it seems now. Also Read - Guess The Price of Nora Fatehi's Saree From Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

In her latest interview with a Dubai-based YouTube show host Anas Bukhash, Nora mentioned that she was shocked to see the way Bollywood treated her in her initial years. The actor said that she just wanted to do hardwork but she got the 'biggest shock of her life' when she came into the industry. Nora said that each ray of hope came with a realisation of closing doors in her face. "I just wanted to learn and be accepted, but the minute a door was opening, it was closing in my face the next second," she said.

Nora added that she wasn't even supported by her family when she was starting out and had discussed for the first time that she wanted to be a dancer. "I didn't know what I was, who I am, but I knew one thing, I liked to dance," she said.

With the dream of “making history in Bollywood,” Nora is determined to work even harder every day until she reaches the position where she’s no more looked down upon for being a dancer.

Inspiring, isn’t she?